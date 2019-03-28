of Fitchburg; 94 FITCHBURG Carmella M. "Claire" (Penzabene) Tagliavia, 94, of Fitchburg, died Monday March 25, 2019 in Sterling Village after a brief illness.



Claire was born on November 11, 1924, in Messina, Sicily, Italy, a daughter of the late Francesco and Antonia (Palano) Penzabene and came to Fitchburg as an infant. Shortly thereafter, her family moved to Albany where she grew up and remained until moving back to Fitchburg once she got married.



Claire worked for many years as a seamstress at several area companies including Asher Pants, Hunter Sportswear and Delisle's Fashions, and also spent time as a hairdresser. After her retirement she returned to work part-time at City Cleaners in Fitchburg.



She was a founding member of the former Madonna of the Holy Rosary Parish where she served as a past president for the Holy Rosary Sodality. She also volunteered many hours for the Parish Garlic Festival and the Lenten Fish Fries.



She leaves her daughter, Carol Condon of Leominster; two sons, Frank Tagliavia of Ashburnham and Joseph Tagliavia of Fitchburg; her three grandchildren whom she cherished, Angela Condon Clonan of Leominster, Travis Condon and his wife Ashley Robbins of Leominster, and Carmella Tagliavia of Tampa, FL; and her great-grandson, Tyler Clonan, whose company she so enjoyed. She also leaves many nieces and nephews in New York and locally who she always enjoyed celebrating special occasions with.



Her husband, Frank H. Tagliavia died in 2004. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by a brother Joseph Penzabene and two sisters, Rose Musella and Margaret Dominica Marcinowski. TAGLIAVIA Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10 AM in Saint Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2-5 PM and Monday morning prior to the Mass in the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg. For further information or to leave in online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451.







