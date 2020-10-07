On October 1, 2020 Carmen Membrino Preville Moss, wife of 10 years to Randall Moss and mother of three children passed away at the young age of 59.
Carmen was born August 20, 1961 in Fitchburg, MA to John and Peg Membrino. She is the second of eight siblings. She attended Holy Family High School and graduated from St. Bernard's High School in 1979. She was married to Ken Preville for over 20 years and they raised Melissa, Stephanie, and Zachery.
For many years Carmen had a daycare at her house called Precious Pee Wees. Later, as an LPN, she worked at the Leominster Life Care Center and the Claremore, OK Veterans' Center. She also belonged to St Anthony's Parish and was a member of the choir. She was a wonderful cook and loved to cook Italian dishes and host family gatherings.
Carmen was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Randall of Claremore, OK, her three children, Melissa Rae Coulombe of Hawaii, Stephanie King of Fitchburg and Zachery Preville of Fitchburg, her stepdaughter Victoria Moss Jones of Moore, OK and her seven siblings, two granddaughters and cousins.
Services were held at Rice Funeral Services in Claremore, OK and in lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to https://act.alz.org
. View the online memorial for Carmen Membrino Preville Moss