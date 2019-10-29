|
Fitchburg
Carol A. (Norton) Hutchins, 75 of Fitchburg, MA passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Health Alliance Leominster Hospital. Her family was at her side.
She was born September 26, 1944 in Fitchburg , daughter of William and Mary (Cardinal) Norton and lived all of her life in Fitchburg.
Carol worked over twenty-five years as a CNA at the former Fairlawn Nursing Home in Leominster, MA and then she worked for over twenty-five years in quality control for First Plastics retiring in 2014.
Carol loved doing yard work and took great pride in it. She was a communicant of St. Bernard Parish.
She is survived by her two sons, Paul R. Barber of Gardner, MA and Richard A. Barber of Fitchburg, MA, her sister with whom she lived, Shirley Ramos, brothers, Ernest , Robert, and Ricky Norton all of Fitchburg, MA, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Frank, Edward , William, and Tony, and her sister Mary Ward.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 with a Mass @ 10a.m. in St. Bernard Parish @ St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg. Calling hours at the funeral home are on Friday evening from 6 until 8p.m.
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA, is directing. Michael S. Alario - Director – Owner.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 29, 2019