Carol Ann (Pelton) Mina
formerly of Fitchburg and Leominster
Carol Ann (Pelton) Mina, 80, of Melbourne FL, passed away peacefully on Dec 20, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Carol was born Jan. 16, 1939 in Fitchburg, MA to Lillian (Wright) Guilmette and Eino Pelton. She attended Fitchburg High School, and in 1955 married her high school sweetheart, Peter Mina. They spent many years living in both Fitchburg and Leominster, MA before retiring to Florida. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary this past August.
Carol was a devoted mother and homemaker who held several part-time jobs while raising her family, including Victory Supermarkets and DiNardo's Eatery. She was an excellent cook, and she enjoyed traveling, going to the beach, playing tennis and golf, doing crossword puzzles, and watching game shows. While living in MA, Carol and her husband were active members of Oak Hill Country Club, where she served on committees and held positions in the ladies' golf association, making many life-long friends. She was also a talented card player and gathered regularly with friends to play. After retiring to Ft. Pierce FL, Carol continued serving others, helping to run activities in her retirement community at High Point, and as an active member of her church.
Carol was kind, always had a smile, and enjoyed everyone. Her greatest joy was gathering with her family. Besides her husband Pete, she is survived by her four children: Deborah Mina, with whom she most recently lived, Peter Jr. of Pompano Beach, FL, Cheryl Dias and her husband Manny of Westford, MA, and Melissa Starkey and her husband Tom of Melbourne, FL.
She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren: Shaunna Bresnahan, Sarah Danevich (husband Dave), Brian Mina, Jenna Bresnahan, Jeffrey Benedict, Kayla Dias, Emily Dias, and two great-granddaughters, Penelope Danevich and Gemma Mina.
A celebration of her life will be held January 25, 2020 in a service at the First Congregational United Church, 3601 Kirby Loop Rd. in Ft. Pierce, FL at noon. Friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's at .
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 12, 2020