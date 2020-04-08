|
84, Beloved Mother,
Grandmother and Sister
Lunenburg
Carol A. Nourie, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 after a brief illness.
Carol was born on May 9, 1935 in Methuen, MA to the late William and Alice (Tautenhan) Weinhold. Carol and her family moved to Fitchburg, MA in 1941. Where her father and uncle opened Victory Auto Supply on Main St. in Fitchburg which for decades was a successful and popular retail store. Carol graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1952 and was still very close with many of her schoolmates. After high school, Carol worked for several years at the GE Credit Union located at General Electric Company in Fitchburg. She graduated from Henri School of Hair Design in the 70's and worked as a hair stylist right up until only recently. She was an avid bowler and loved playing in several leagues in the area. In 1976, Carol moved to Irmo, South Carolina with her husband, Phil, whose job in the paper industry was transferred there. They loved their time on Lake Murray in South Carolina where she continued her career in hairstyling and making crafts in her spare time. Carol and Phil returned home in 1990 to be close to family and friends which gave her the opportunity to spend valuable time caring for her grandchildren.
Carol was predeceased by her husband, Phil Nourie.
She leaves her daughter, Jill Gendron and her husband, Michael of Derry, NH and her son Bill Puddicombe of Londonderry, NH. She also leaves 3 stepsons, Kevin Nourie and his wife Judy of Leominster, Brian Nourie and his wife Diane of Chelmsford and Steven Nourie of Leominster. She leaves 3 grandsons, Eric and Danny Gendron and Billy Puddicombe. She also leaves 4 step-grandchildren Amanda and Samantha Nourie, Jennifer Berry and Tim Zwicker. She leaves a loving sister, Nancy Spare of Leominster. She also leaves several nieces and nephews and many cousins. Carol was predeceased by her first husband George Puddicombe. Carol was a longtime member of the former Chapel of All Saints in Leominster, but most recently was a member of Christ Church in Fitchburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Church, 569 Main St. Fitchburg, MA 01420 or to Nashoba Nursing Service, 3 Patterson Rd. Suite 3, Shirley, MA 01464.
In consideration of our current restrictions on gatherings and to preserve the health of others, services for Carol will be held privately and her burial will be at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon. A memorial celebration will take place at a later date when all can once again gather together.
The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Ave. Lunenburg, has been entrusted with the care of Carol's arrangements. Please leaves an online condolence at www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net. and for further information.
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 8, 2020