LEOMINSTER--Carol J. Claflin of Leominster passed on May 26th at the Life Care Center of Leominster. Her spirit joined the angels and her friends and family who predeceased her.She was born in West Hartford, CT to Jay and Inda Jeffers and graduated from Hall High School. Following high school, Carol attended Springfield College where she met her husband of now 63 years; Herbert E. Claflin. The two settled in New Britain, CT where Carol taught second grade for several years. During these years Carol was an active officer at the YWCA in West Hartford and the Junior League of Hartford.Carol and Herb then moved to Acton, MA where they resided for 35 years where Carol established and was sole owner of Development Bank, a management organizational development company supporting and training small businesses like Springfield Institute for Saving, Arlington 5 Cent Savings Bank to large organizations such as the Federal Trade Commission in Washington DC. Carol remained active with the Boston Junior League and became involved with her Alma Mater Springfield College training students as ambassadors to welcome freshman to the upcoming school year each summer hosting "Send-off Party's". She loved to teach and help others to reach their potential always living the Springfield moto- Spirit Mind and Body. She was also integral part of the MacLachlan Scottish Clan and spent many years supporting the clan at the NE Highland Games and hosting an annual "Highland Fling" dinner at the New Hampshire Highland Games.Carol is survived by her husband Herb and her son Craig W. Claflin and daughter-in-law Carol Tennant Claflin. Carol's life was her family! "GiGi" was loved by her grandchildren Shelby Claflin and Conor Claflin who were her pride and joy and the twinkle in her eye, her great-grandson Benjamin Claflin. She spent many days hosting "grammy camp", gardening and vacationing at Blue Mountain Lake New York with family.The family has chosen to support Carol's initiative at her alma mater: The class of 57, Senior Leadership Chair. This beautiful Springfield College chair is given to the SC Senior who has demonstrated leadership and the Springfield ideals of Spirit Mind and Body. This gift/award would continue at the college in her memory. Any contribution would be greatly appreciated. Gifts may be sent to: Springfield College, Development Office, 263 Alden St. Springfield, MA 01109. Checks should be made payable to Class of 1957 Leadership Chair Fund. Donors will receive acknowledgement for their tax-deductible donation to the fund.Carol's family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the Love and Care provided by The Life Care Center of Leominster. You are angels on earth. Blessings during this horrific pandemic.Services will be held at 11:00am, Monday June 1st, 2020 at New Cemetery, Ashburnham, MA. Social distancing will be observed.