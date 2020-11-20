Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother
Lunenburg
Carol J. (Leblanc) Maki, 88, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol after a long illness with dementia. She was surrounded by many loving family members and staff.
She was born on April 27, 1932 in Fitchburg a daughter of the late Lester J. and Viola (Leazott) Leblanc. She lived most of her life in Lunenburg. She graduated from Lunenburg High School in 1960 and excelled in basketball. She married the love of her life, Ralph who she nursed at home until his death in 2007.
She attended classes at Monty Tech to become a Rehab Nursing Assistant at Montrath in Groton, a facility for severely disabled children where she worked for many years.
Carol was an active member and deaconess at Faith United Parish in Fitchburg and she volunteered for several years at pizza night at Our Father's table at Christ Church. Carol enjoyed many vacations with family to Myrtle Beach, Hampton Beach, camping trips, hiking and skiing the mountains, shows and events in Boston. She was an avid Boston Celtics fan. Most of all, she lit up the room and was always stepping up to help others, whether they were family, friends or strangers. During her various challenges with her illness, she always smiled and laughed with everyone.
Carol leaves three daughters, Deborah L. Callahan and her husband William of Gardner, Gail Karabatsos of Mooresville, NC and Lynn A. Rider of West Lafayette, IN; one sister, Diane Chapman and her husband Richard of Ashburnham; two grandchildren, Matthew Callahan of Keene, NH and his partner Sarah Wirein and Dina Karabatsos of Hersey, PA; one great-granddaughter Darrion Donaghy of Providence, RI; many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by a son, Gary Maki who died in 2006; a grandson, William J. Callahan who died in 2014; a sister, Linda and three brothers, Lester, Robert and Richard.
A private graveside service will be held in South Cemetery, Page Street, Lunenburg, MA due to the Covid situation.
The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA has been entrusted with Carol's funeral arrangements.
