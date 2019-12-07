Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Carol (Holman) Loan

Carol (Holman) Loan Obituary
of Leominster

Leominster

Carol (Holman) Loan, passed away peacefully at home following a lengthy illness. She was the loving wife of George Loan for 35 years.

She leaves behind her son, Dean Darr, his wife Lucia and her grandchildren Gregory and Jessica. She is predeceased by her parents, Russell and Eva Holman and her sister Clair Nancy Brooks.

Carol attended St. Bernard's High School and lived her life in Leominster. She was the owner of Carol's Attic Treasures.

Carol had a love for cooking and food, especially at the holidays. She loved her cats, especially Buttescotch and Shadow.

Loan

After cremation, burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation or to HealthAlliance Hospice Care, 60 Hospital Road, Leominster, MA 01453.

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc. 109 West St., Leominster, MA is directing arrangements.

To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Carol (Holman) Loan
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 7, 2019
