April 21, 1963 - May 10, 2020

Carolann Denkewicz of East Greenwich, RI. Passed at home on May 10, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She leaves behind her husband (R. Peter) and two sons (Ryan and Andrew). Daughter of the late Robert and Angela Goodnow of Leominster. Donations can be made to The Carolann Denkewicz Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 651, E. Greenwich, R.I. 02818 (which will support a St Bernard's High School student pursuing a career in nursing).

