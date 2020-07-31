of Lunenburg; 78
LUNENBURG
Carole R. (Wiiks) Tikka, 78, of Lunenburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Fitchburg on February 15, 1942, a daughter of the late Martin and Ruth (Conner) Wiiks and grew up in Townsend graduating from Spaulding Memorial High School in Townsend in 1960.
Her husband of 51 years, Barry K. Tikka passed away in 2013. She leaves three daughters, Tammy Lemerise and her husband Frank of Spencer, Tracey Hudson and her husband Edward of West Boylston, and Tina Cooney and her husband Jimmy of Lunenburg, a son, Mike Tikka and his wife Kelly of Worcester, six grandchildren; Thomas Hudson, Christie Hudson Polewarczyk, Joe Cooney, Sean Cooney, Ryan Cooney and Michael Tikka Jr., three great grandchildren, Alexa, Justin and Ava Polewarczyk; a sister, Jane Jones of Nashua, NH and several nephews and nieces. She also leaves her beloved dog Monty.
She is predeceased by her two brothers, James Wiiks and Donald Wiiks and a sister, Joyce Inzunza.
Carole was a loving stay at home mother to her four children while they were young. She later courageously embarked on a career in the retail industry, where she held several management positions. She found she had a natural flair for fashion and style, which was apparent to anyone who met her. She later pursued her dream and purchased a retail clothing business, Mello's in Clinton, MA which she co-owned with her business partner and best friend Robert St. John. During her ownership she expanded the business to include women's clothing. Carole took great pride in her store.
In her retirement, Carole enjoyed winters in Florida, and spring in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with her husband Barry. Carole was well known for her landscaping ability, which showed in her beautiful gardens. Her happiest of times were spent with her children and grandchildren, who described her as a 'very cool Nana'.
Tikka
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Memorial Contributions, be made in her name to Second Chance Animal Shelter, 111 Young Rd., East Brookfield, MA 01515.
The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com
. View the online memorial for Carole R. (Wiiks) Tikka