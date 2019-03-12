Carolyn Anne Richards

formerly of Leominster; 86



The family of Carolyn Anne Richards, age 86, of Cookeville will receive friends on Friday, March 8, 2019, 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Presley Funeral Home.



Carolyn Anne Richards passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at her home in Cookeville, Tennessee.



She was born Tuesday, August 16, 1932 in Leominster, Massachusetts to the late John Ernest Sutton and Doris Mae Harvey Sutton.



Carolyn was a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother affectionately known to all as Nana. Her famous molasses cookies were cherished within the family. She had the greatest sense of humor and collected an array of pig memorabilia.



She was a long-time resident of Pepperell, Massachusetts until she and her husband retired to Cookeville, Tennessee in 1994.She frequented the Buffalo Valley Community Center and enjoyed the monthly senior lunches. You could always count on Nana to comment on your Facebook page and photos. Even at 86 Nana was a computer whiz. Her family meant everything to her as she stated in a poem she wrote "I've got the best family anyone ever had and to my dying day I swear this is true. I could never have made it without all of you".



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Sutton of Merrimac, New Hampshire and her sister, Mary Crowe of Townsend, Massachusetts. As well as her great grandchildren, Ana LaRose, TJ Wright, Addison Wright, and Hadley Richards.



She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years Walter T. Richards, JR. (the Sonny of her life), and their children Walter T. Richards, III and wife Pam, Jean M. Gibson, Cheryl A. Bourque and husband Steve and Michael H. Richards and wife Cheri as well as 19 grandchildren, 20 great- grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2019