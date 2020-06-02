Carolyn (Forrest) Messer
of Lunenburg; 77

LUNENBURG

Carolyn (Forrest) Messer, 77, of Lunenburg, died Wednesday, May 27, at Life Care of Leominster.

Carolyn was born December 25, 1942 in Leominster, daughter of the late Henry Percival Forrest and the late Claire Rose (Boudreau) Forrest. Carolyn worked for Learning Express for several years before her retirement.

Carolyn loved her cats almost as much as her Coffee with cream. She loved to watch the home make over shows with more coffee on the side and a cheeseburger from Wendy's. She paid all her bills with a money orders just so she could talk face to face with people. She kept her life as simple as possible.

She leaves her son, Alfred Desharnais of Groton; two brothers, Clayton Forrest of Leominster and Milton "Edward" Forrest of MI; two sisters, Muriel Childs of Lunenburg and Martha Holland of AZ; her sister in law, Sandra Forrest; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother, Alfred Forrest and her sister, Joanne Forrest.

A private graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Sterling.

Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
14 Walker St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-8420
