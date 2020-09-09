Wheaton, ILCarolyn P. (Widlake) Gelinas, 82 years old, of Wheaton IL, died September 7, 2020 at 111 N. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL, following a brief battle with cancer.Carolyn was born December 18, 1937. The daughter of Thomas and Winifred Widlake. She lived for 62 years in West Fitchburg, in the house she was born in, before moving to Leominster. In 2018, she moved to Illinois to be closer to her family.Carolyn graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1955 where she was a majorette and was active in ballet and dance. She earned an Associate's Degree as a Medical Secretary from Becker College of Worcester, MA in 1957. She devoted her career to the medical field as a Medical Secretary and worked for many years in Fitchburg for New England Healthcare, Dr. Joel Neuschatz and Dr. Svend Bruin's office from where she retired in 2011.She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Jeffrey, in 2013, her brother, Kenneth Widlake, of Glen Burnie, MD in 2016 and her former husband, Robert, in 1991.Carolyn is survived by her son, Keith Robert Gelinas and wife Lori of Wheaton, IL, and her daughter, Lisa Beth Wiita and husband Jeffrey of Clark, WY. She also leaves behind five grandchildren: Matthieu, Christin (Michael) Klineman, Chad, Jordan (Ray) Przybylowski and Kyle, as well as one great-granddaughter, Ellie. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.Carolyn was a devoted community member teaching dance in Fitchburg, volunteering with the West Fitchburg Little League and working as a member of her Class Reunion Committee for FHS. Carol was an active member of Our Lady of the Lake Church and served in several ministries. She enjoyed playing canasta with a group of ladies in Wheaton and attending her monthly book club meetings, although admittedly did not often read the books! An avid New England sports fan, she would not miss a Patriots or Red Sox game. Truth be told though, during Superbowl LI in 2017 the Patriots were losing 28 to 9 going into the 4th quarter to the Atlanta Falcons, she got disgusted and turned off her TV. The Patriots then scored 24 unanswered points and she missed the Pats winning another Superbowl! Carolyn had the opportunity to travel to many interesting places in her life including the birthplace of her parents in Plymouth, England in 1990.GelinasA funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am, Saturday, September 12 in Our Lady of The Lake Church, 1400 Main St., Leominster. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Fitchburg.Calling hours are from 4-7, Friday, September 11 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Food Pantry, 1400 Main Street, Leominster, MA 01453.