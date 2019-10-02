|
of Harvard, MA, formerly of Leominster
Harvard, MA
Carolyn Ruth (Spalding) Lahanas, 91, of Harvard, MA passed away peacefully at home on October 1, 2019. Carol was born in 1928 in Fitchburg, MA to Roland and Esther (Amsden) Spalding, and grew up in Leominster, MA. Carol graduated with honors from Leominster High School in 1946 and received a degree in Business Administration in 1950 from Boston University. During the summer months of her college days, Carol worked as a waitress in the historic Wentworth By the Sea Hotel Resort in New Hampshire, and upon graduating from BU, she worked at an advertising agency in Boston. While living in Boston, she met her future husband, Constantine (Gus) Lahanas, and they were married in 1953. After living in Wellesley Hills, MA and Framingham, MA for a short period of time, Carol moved to Harvard in 1960, where she raised her five children and spent almost sixty happy years with her family.
Carol is survived by her children: James R. Lahanas of Harvard; Jayne C. (Lahanas) Rowe and husband Thomas, also of Harvard; Kathryn J. Mallow of Orange Park, Florida; Kenneth J. Lahanas of Austin, Texas; Karl R. Lahanas of Stow, Massachusetts. She also leaves her brother, Eliot (Al) Spalding and his wife Sue of Freeport, Maine, and her three grandsons: Jordan K. Lahanas, Tyler R. Lahanas, and Matthew P. Rowe. Carol was predeceased by her husband, Constantine (Gus) Lahanas.
Carol was a member of the Congregational Church in Harvard for many years, a volunteer driver for Harvard Help, and an accomplished musician.
Visiting hours Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue, (Rt. 111), Acton, MA 01720. Graveside Service and Urn burial is pending, day and time TBA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Bustins and Bay Foundation, Inc. (c/o Baker Braverman & Barbadoro, P.C., 300 Crown Colony Drive #500, Quincy, MA 02169), or the Harvard Council on Aging, Harvard, Massachusetts, 01451.
