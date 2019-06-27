Leominster



Catherine A. "Tina" (Garvey) Melanson, 88, passed away peacefully in her home on June 24, 2019.



Tina was born in Fitchburg on February 20, 1931, a daughter of the late John and Harriet (Kaiser) Garvey. She attended Saint Bernards Elementary School and graduated from Saint Bernards High School in 1949. Though the years Tina remained very active on the reunion committee. In her youth she helped convert the ticket booth at the Summer Street fair grounds into what still remains today, George's Hot Dog Stand, where she worked for several years.



In the 1960's and '70's Tina owned and operated Deer Park Realty with her husband, Cookie. She later worked as an Administrative Assistant for Selig Mfg. in Leominster for 11 years, until their closing. She was a Secretary at Orthopedics Associates in Fitchburg for 11 years before working for Dr. Bernard Westerling and Dr. Charles Birbara for 15 years, until her retirement.



She enjoyed gardening, baking, and braiding rugs. Tina loved golfing with her husband, and was a member of the Monoosnock Country Club in Leominster. She always enjoyed traveling to Wells and Ogunquit, Maine as well as Blue Rock in Cape Cod in the summer.



She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Norman "Cookie" Melanson of Leominster; grandchildren, Dean Melanson and wife Nicole, Colin Melanson and wife Emilie, and Kathryn Melanson; great-grandchildren, Zackary Gagne, Zoey, Kyle, and Harlie Rose Melanson; sisters, Helen Mahan and husband "Buzzy" of Fitchburg, Margaret DeBonville and husband Arthur of Cape Cod; sister in law, Barbara Garvey of Lunenburg; many nieces and nephews.



Tina was predeceased by her two sons, John and Gregory Melanson; her grandson Kyle Melanson; siblings, Marie Roy, Roberta Brown and husband Bob, Brenda Magane and husband Bernard, Dr. John Garvey, and her nephew Bernard Roy.



The funeral will be held from Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Tuesday, July 2, with a Mass in Our Lady of the Lake Church in Leominster at 11:00am. Burial will follow in the MA Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon. Calling hours will be from 5-8pm on Monday, July 1 in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be made in Tina's memory to the Our Lady of the Lake Restoration Fund, 1400 Main St., Leominster, MA 01453.







