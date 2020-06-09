May 1, 1946- June 7, 2020
Leominster
Catherine Ann (Brady) Lanza, also known as "Kitty", was the first of seven children born to Agatha (Beaudoin) & Joseph Brady. Born and raised in Leominster, Kitty attended grade school at Saint Cecilia Parochial School, then attended Worcester Girl's Trade High School to begin her training as a hairstylist. Kitty graduated from Henri's School of Hair Design and managed Henri's Wig Shed in Fitchburg in the 1960's, and later, worked at Henri's Hair Salon in Leominster. It was then she met her future husband and life partner, Michael. She retired from hairdressing to focus on her new family. Kitty later became a certified ceramics teacher and worked at East Coast Ceramics before starting her own ceramics business,"Kitty's Litter". Kitty and Michael loved to travel taking trips around the US, Europe, and the islands. In 2005 Kitty retired and moved to Ruskin, FL with Michael. After 10 years the Lanzas moved back home to Leominster to be closer to family.
She is survived by her devoted husband Michael, her son Matthew and his wife Colleen of Leominster, and her beloved grandchildren, Brady and Reagan; her siblings Janice (Brady) Bigelow and Lin Brady both of Leominster, William Brady of Gaffney, SC and John Brady of Ashburnham, MA. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws, "The Red Hot Mamas" and countless true and loyal friends. Kitty was predeceased by siblings Gary Brady and Elizabeth (Brady, Poirier) Figueroa.
Lanza
A calling hour will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Thursday, June 11 from 9:30 - 10:30am. The funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am in Saint Cecilia's Church. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Friends of Dana Farber at www.dana-farber.org.
Catherine Ann (Brady) Lanza
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 9, 2020.