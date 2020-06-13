Catherine B. (Aiesi) DiMarzio
1929 - 2020
Loving, Wife, Mother, Grandmother

Leominster

Leominster – Catherine B. "Katie" (Aiesi) DiMarzio, 90, of Leominster, passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2020.

Katie was born on November 7, 1929, a daughter of Sicilian immigrants, Cologero "Charles" Aiesi and Maria (Federico) Aiesi. She worked at the former Foster Grant Co. and belonged to the 45year club. She was also a member of the Sons of Italy, Red Hat Society and enjoyed playing Bocce. She enjoyed dancing, knitting, shopping, and loved her family with all her heart! She attended the Summit Elder Care until her passing.

Katie is survived by her daughter MaryAnn, and son in law, Rene Baron, with whom she lived; grandchildren, Kimberly Baron and partner Olga Nadeina and Jeff Baron and wife Dawn; six great grandchildren, Enzo, Parker Tressa, Saverio, Payton, and Alexander; her sister Lucia Aiesi and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Manny, her parents, brothers Phil and Paul Aiesi, and sisters Giovanna Reichard and Josephine Farrell.

The family would like to extend a most sincere thank you to the staff and caregivers of the Summit Elder Care for how wonderfully they treated Katie.

DiMarzio

There are no calling hours and services and burial will be held privately. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Boston Children's Hospital Pediatric Leukemia Center, in honor of Payton Baron Nadeina, 300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
