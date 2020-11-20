Bellingham
Mrs. Catherine F. (Pierce) Creasia, 72, of Bellingham MA, died Tuesday (November 17, 2020) at the Milford Regional Medical Center after an illness. She was the beloved wife of Thomas N. Creasia.
Catherine was born in Fitchburg MA, the daughter of the late Arthur and the late Vincenza "Gemma" ( Falzone) Pierce. She was a graduate of St. Bernard's High School, Class of 1966. Catherine had been employed as an administrative assistant for over thirty years for the Town of Bellingham MA.
Along with her beloved husband of forty-seven years, she is survived by her son: Ryan P. Creasia and his wife Amy of Milford MA; her two grandsons: Dominic Creasia and Samuel Creasia of Milford MA; also her nieces & nephews.
In accordance with her wishes cremation will take place. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no visiting hours. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
