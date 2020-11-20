I am so saddened at the passing of my friend Cathy, we spent 30 years working in various capacities at the Town Hall, we shared so many laughs, tears and had such wonderful times watching our families grow together..Cathy had a special smile and a style that made her stand out. I loved listening to her account of what Dominic and Sam were up to. Tom, Ryan and Amy and the boys, we are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.

Ann L Odabashian

Friend