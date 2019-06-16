of Lunenburg



Catherine "Catie" Keefer, 40 years old of Lunenburg, died Friday, June 14, 2019, in her home after an illness. She is survived by her husband of 16 years Jon Keefer, mother Genevieve C. Nass of Lunenburg, sons Cole and Mason Keefer of Lunenburg, her twin sister Liz Simeone and her husband Keith of Lunenburg, nephew Ethan Gengler and niece Paige Gengler.



Catie was born in Fitchburg on February 8, 1979 and was a lifelong resident of Lunenburg. She graduated from Lunenburg High School in 1997 and received her Bachelor's Degree from Fitchburg State College in 2003. Catie along with her sister owned and operated a daycare in Lunenburg for several years. She was also a lifeguard and swim instructor at the Lunenburg Town Beach in the summer months. Catie attended St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Leominster.



Catie was very active. She danced from age 4 to present, and competed in the Disney World Half Marathon with her sister and her mother for the last 15 years. She was also a cast member of Walt Disney World during college and loved the experience. She was also very active in Lunenburg Youth Soccer for many years as a coach and a parent. Some of her favorite things were going to the ocean whenever possible, her Lime Green Jeep Wrangler, annual trips to Disney World and Gettysburg PA. The most important people to her were her two sons, and her family.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 17th from 5-7 pm, in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 18th at 11 am in St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 60 West Street, Leominster.



