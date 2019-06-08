lifelong resident of Shirley; 91



Catherine M. (Gilmartin) Ducharme, 91, of Shirley died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at University of Massachusetts – Memorial Hospital, Worcester. Her husband, Conrad L. Ducharme, died in February 2018. Mrs. Ducharme was born in Shirley, December 9, 1927, one of seven children born to John and Delia (Bastine) Gilmartin and was a lifelong resident of Shirley. She attended St. Anthony's School and was a graduate of Ayer High School. Prior to her retirement in 1974, Mrs. Ducharme had worked 20 years at the George Frost Company in Shirley. Previously, she worked at Colonial Press in Clinton. She was a member of St. Anthony's Church in Shirley, was active in the ARC of Opportunity in Fitchburg and enjoyed baking and cooking for her family. She leaves her son, William C. Ducharme and his companion, Diane Phillips, of Shirley; three daughters, Ann M. Tedesco, Patricia A. Atwater and Linda S. Ducharme all of Shirley. She also leaves five grandchildren, Jamie Tedesco, Cathy Tedesco, Jason Atwater, Cherie Atwater, Nathan Ducharme and two great- grandchildren, Kyle Atwater and Madison French. She was the sister of the late John Gilmartin, Rita Harkins, Mary Parker and Harold Gilmartin all of Shirley, Ray Gilmartin of Lunenburg and Joseph Gilmartin of Rhode Island.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated 2 PM Wednesday, June 12th at St. Anthony's Church, 14 Phoenix Street, Shirley. Burial will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Church, PO Box 595, Shirley, MA 01464. The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.







