Cathy L. (Lima) Perkins, 62, of Leominster, formerly of Sterling, died peacefully at her daughter's home in Fitchburg on Tuesday November 17, 2020 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She was born on December 19, 1957 to loving parents Robert and Ann (Wright) Lima.
Cathy held various unique positions over the years, including driving school bus in Sterling, helping operate Jim's Texaco stations in Sterling and Leominster, scribing for Sterling Auctions and Fred's Auction, antiques dealer at Jeffrey's Co-Op, 411 operator for Verizon, helping Jim operate Plane Delights at the Sterling Airport, and bus monitor with Head Start.
Cathy had a laugh and a smile that could light up a room and loved many of the small moments in life, such as talking around the kitchen table with whomever happened to be stopping by, enjoying an ice water made just right (yes there was a method), hot buttered popcorn, coffee -hot or iced, playing card games, dining at restaurants, movie theaters and drive-ins, concerts, amusement parks, and driving her herd of kids around in the big purple van. Many early weekend mornings were spent treasure hunting at yard sales, flea markets, and car shows. It seems that no outing was complete without a stop to a thrift shop, Walmart, or Dunks along the way. She enjoyed many annual summer vacations to Wells, ME, where lifelong memories were made. She was a Girl Scout leader, supported Ginny's Helping Hands, and was an active member of the Prentiss Family Reunion for many years. Cathy graduated from Wachusett Regional High School in 1975. She loved keeping in touch with family and friends through Facebook.
Cathy spent the happiest years of her life with her best friend and husband, James Perkins. They met in kindergarten, grew up together in West Sterling, and later were married for 31 years, having many adventures until Jim passed in 2010 of a GBM brain tumor. Jim was the love of Cathy's life. They had the most fun together and raised a large family full of love and acceptance. Cathy and Jim were foster parents together for over 20 years, raising 12 children; three of their own and nine foster children, five of whom they adopted. Cathy continued to foster in the years after Jim's death, helping more children and families along her journey, always adding to her family circle. Growing up, Cathy was raised closely with her aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents, carrying that close-knit family spirit into raising her tribe. Family was important to Cathy and it didn't matter if you were blood related; if she cared for you, you became her family.
Cathy leaves behind a legacy of love and caring, always seeing the good in everyone. Cathy's passion was helping others; she never hesitated to lend a hand in any way, to anyone in need of care or help, her door and heart were always open. She also loved animals; if a home was needed, Cathy would adopt or rehome the little soul. She fed countless outdoor cats and local wildlife over the years, plus her own menagerie of cats, dogs, and occasional bunny.
Cathy is survived by her parents, Robert and Ann Lima, siblings Peggy and David Lima, children Amy Perkins and wife Michelle, Jessica Perkins and partner Brian, Ryan Perkins and fiancé Kristen, Rashard Perkins, Tonjaleca Perkins, Jeremy Perkins, Fred Deya, Jason Mitchell and wife Laura, Stephanie Mahan and husband Robert, Melissa Carey, and Charlotte McCart, beloved grandchildren Aaron, Emily, James, Rashard Jr., Marcus, Jade, Anna, Dylan, and Kaydynn, as well as Jim's parents Arthur 'Ray' and Jayne Perkins, Jim's sisters Nancy Kosiewski and husband Don, Laurie Kraemer and husband Wayne, Jeanne Woodward and husband Bob, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews, many of whom she shared special bonds with. She is also survived by her companion of the past year, Thaddeus Jones. Cathy was a friend, mother figure and Nana to so many more people than are listed here, as she loved so widely. She will be dearly missed by all those who were blessed to know and love her.
Cathy was predeceased by daughter Melissa Perkins in 2007, mother-in-law Marjorie Perkins in 2010, loving husband James Perkins in 2010, and sister-in-law Heidi Bergeron in 2011.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local food pantry or the American Cancer Society
.
