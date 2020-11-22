I love you my friend and will miss you so much in my life. God took our angel way to soon, but I know your with your husband . Thank you, it was an honor to have known you and to have had you as my friend..hugs from Kadynn & I until we meet again, you'll always be in our lives through memories and so many good times and pictures . God bless you for all you have done for so many♥

Klaudia Maillet

