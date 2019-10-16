|
Cecil J. Snyder, 80, of Townsend, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Apple Valley Center, Ayer. Cecil was born in Louisville, KY, December 22, 1938 a son of Charley and Thelma (Grant) Powell and has resided in Townsend for over 25 years.
He worked many years as a truck driver for Martin Brower Company in Ayer, Stop & Shop Supermarkets and most recently for King Farm in Townsend.
He enjoyed fishing and was a member of the Townsend VFW and Shirley American Legion.
He leaves two sons, Joseph Snyder and his wife, Susan, of Shirley, Mark Snyder of Shirley; a daughter, Debbie Hillman and her husband Herbert of Ayer; three grandchildren, Samantha O'Dell her husband Myles, Luke Snyder, and Elizabeth Hillman and three great-grandchildren Myles, Adalynn & Bailey O'Dell.
In 2016 he was predeceased by his longtime companion, Patricia M. Racine of Townsend.
Mr. Snyder's family will receive family and friends at calling hours from 2-5 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend Center.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2019