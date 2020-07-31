LEOMINSTER - Cecile D. (Mayer) Crosmun, 91 years old, of Leominster, died Saturday July 25th at her home. Cecile was born November 28,1928 in Fitchburg, MA, the daughter of Fortunat and Georgiana Mayer to a family of six children. She lived 30 years in California, moving to Leominster in 2008. She leaves her son, William and wife Ann Marie, and two daughters, Andrea Malo and husband Dan, Jean Crosmun Schack and husband Carl. Her surviving siblings include her sister, Jeannine Jeffrey, brother Roger Mayer and wife Paulette and brother in law Dwane Pins. Cecile has 6 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cecile was an active member of Our Lady of the Lake Church in Leominster, volunteering in many capacities wherever she was needed. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards, traveling, visiting family and friends and staying active.
A funeral mass for Cecile will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11 am in Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main St. Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Fitchburg.
The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home 106 West St. is assisting the family.