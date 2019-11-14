|
Cecile S. (Berube) Lawrence, 72, of Fitchburg, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on November 10, 2019.
Cecile, a lifelong resident of Fitchburg, was born on August 18, 1947, a daughter of the late William and Pauline (Bedard) Berube. She was a graduate of Saint Bernard's High School.
She worked for many years at the former Associated Data Concepts in Fitchburg until her retirement. In her spare time Cecile enjoyed crocheting and knitting, often gifting her homemade slippers, lavettes and Boston sports themed can coozies for Christmas. She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan in a family of Bruins and Patriots fans. Blessed with a green thumb, Cecile took pride in tending her plants and flower gardens.
Cecile enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially to Newfound Lake and taking family trips to Florida. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered for her feisty nature and firecracker personality; she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband William R. "Buzz" Lawrence of Fitchburg; two sons, Mark Lawrence and wife Kelli of Fitchburg and Jeffrey Lawrence and wife Hilary of Fitchburg; grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Kylee, Jacob, Noah, and Madison; great-grandchildren, Aliya, Harper, and James. She is also survived by her sister Ann Major of Fitchburg and niece, Autumn Couture.
Cecile was predeceased by her daughter Kimberly Ann in 2015 and her great-granddaughter Ciana Anika in 2016.
Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg, on Friday, November 15, from 4-7pm.
The funeral Mass will be held in Saint Joseph Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg on Saturday, November 16 at 10:00am. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations may be made in her memory to Seven Hills Pediatric Center, 22 Hillside Ave., Groton, MA. 01450.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 14, 2019