Cecile Y. (Allain) DeBettencourt
1939 - 2020
Cecile Y. (Allain) DeBettencourt

LEOMINSTER - Cecile Y. (Allain) DeBettencourt, 80, Passed Away On June 13, with her loving husband Robert at her side.

She was born on December 1, 1939, in Fitchburg, Mass. the daughter of the late Albini and Alberta (Croteau) Allain.

Cecile worked for 29 years for Foster Grant Company, in the Administrative office; she later worked for Quantum Corp. as a purchasing agent (Former Digital). She and her husband are members of St. Anna's Parish in Leominster, were she was a Eucharistic Minister, was a 25 year member of The Foster Grant Club, a member of Serra Club of Worcester North, and St. Anna Society. She enjoyed Painting, playing cards, and traveling. She is already greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves her husband Robert DeBettencourt, a son Ryan of Medway, a two sisters Louise Carbone of Hyanis, and Doris Clow of Fitchburg, a brother Dr. John Allain DDS and his wife Susan of Weston, several brothers and sisters in law, and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by 2 brothers in law Ernest Carbone, and Francis McCarthy.

DEBETTENCOURT - Her Funeral will be held of Friday June 19, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Anna's Church, 194 Lancaster St., Leominster. All other services are private.

THE CURLEY MARCHAND FUNERAL HOME, 89 West St., Leominster is assisting her family.

In lieu of flowers donations my be made in her memory to: Serra Club of Worcester North, C/O John Shannon, 346 Main St., Leominster, MA 01453.


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anna's Church
Funeral services provided by
Curley-Marchand Funeral Home
89 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-8254
