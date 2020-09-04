1/1
Charles A. Carey
lunenburg

Charles A. Carey, 63, passed away peacefully at Inspira Hospital in New Jersey on August 31, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.

Charles(Charlie) was born in New York, New York on March 29, 1957. A son of the late Charles O. Carey and June (Steinert) Carey. Charlie graduated from Lunenburg High School in 1975 despite missing many days to go to the track. Charles worked his entire life as an owner/trainer in the horseracing business. He was one of the youngest trainers in Massachusetts receiving his trainers license at the age of 18. Charlie was an avid sports fan continuing his love of Boston teams as he traveled for his career. Charlie had a strong dedication to his faith and his family.

He is survived by his daughter LeeAnn, her spouse Austin, grandson Liam, his sons Lane, Charles Matthew, and Nicholas. He is also survived by his brother Richard and his spouse Jennifer, Sisters Phoebe and Alison and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at a future date for Charlie.



View the online memorial for Charles A. Carey

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 3, 2020
Chuck, been friends since 1st grade. Had some great times and memories back in the day. Haven't seen you in a while but checked in via phone to keep tabs. Going to miss you buddy. Love ya man. RIP.
Espo...
Steve Esposito
Classmate
