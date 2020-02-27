|
88, Korean Army Veteran
Lunenburg
Charles A. Tenander, 88, died at his home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 after an illness.
He leaves his wife of 63 years, Edith M. (Luukko) Tenander; one daughter, Lisa Cudo and her husband Ronald of Fitchburg; two sons, Charles J. Tenander of Laconia, NH and Eric D. Tenander and his wife Lisa of Westminster; five grandchildren, Charles
(Chad) T. Tenander of Alton, NH, Calvin L. Tenander of Laconia, NH, Hailee S. DuBois and her husband Matthew of Ayer, Emelie A Tenander of Upton and Torrie R. Tenander of Philadelphia, PA; two great-grandsons, Charles D. Tenander and Owen R. Tenander of Alton, NH.
Charlie is predeceased by one sister, Irene Koutonen, who died in 1995.
He was born in Fitchburg on January 6, 1932, a son of the late Charles W. and Ida (Pera) Tenander. Charlie was a 1950, graduate of Fitchburg High School. Charlie served in the US Army during the Korean War as an MP. He worked for over 40 years at the Mill #8 for Crocker Burbank, James River and Weyerhaeuser Paper companies and retired in 1990.
Charlie enjoyed planting flowers and doing yard work, vacationing on the cape with his family and in later years in Maine with his wife. He loved spending time at the family camp on Vinton Pond and taking a Sauna. He also loved his family traditions and watching University of Michigan Football games.
His funeral will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA 01462.
A calling hour will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 in the funeral home.
His burial will be private in the Forest Hill Cemetery, 115 Mt. Elam Road, Fitchburg, MA 01420.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Finnish American Club at Siama, P.O. Box 30, Fitchburg, MA 01420
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 27, 2020