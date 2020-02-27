Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
(978) 345-6778
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
View Map

Charles A. Tenander


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles A. Tenander Obituary
88, Korean Army Veteran

Lunenburg

Charles A. Tenander, 88, died at his home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 after an illness.

He leaves his wife of 63 years, Edith M. (Luukko) Tenander; one daughter, Lisa Cudo and her husband Ronald of Fitchburg; two sons, Charles J. Tenander of Laconia, NH and Eric D. Tenander and his wife Lisa of Westminster; five grandchildren, Charles

(Chad) T. Tenander of Alton, NH, Calvin L. Tenander of Laconia, NH, Hailee S. DuBois and her husband Matthew of Ayer, Emelie A Tenander of Upton and Torrie R. Tenander of Philadelphia, PA; two great-grandsons, Charles D. Tenander and Owen R. Tenander of Alton, NH.

Charlie is predeceased by one sister, Irene Koutonen, who died in 1995.

He was born in Fitchburg on January 6, 1932, a son of the late Charles W. and Ida (Pera) Tenander. Charlie was a 1950, graduate of Fitchburg High School. Charlie served in the US Army during the Korean War as an MP. He worked for over 40 years at the Mill #8 for Crocker Burbank, James River and Weyerhaeuser Paper companies and retired in 1990.

Charlie enjoyed planting flowers and doing yard work, vacationing on the cape with his family and in later years in Maine with his wife. He loved spending time at the family camp on Vinton Pond and taking a Sauna. He also loved his family traditions and watching University of Michigan Football games.

His funeral will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA 01462.

A calling hour will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 in the funeral home.

His burial will be private in the Forest Hill Cemetery, 115 Mt. Elam Road, Fitchburg, MA 01420.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Finnish American Club at Siama, P.O. Box 30, Fitchburg, MA 01420

For further information please see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.



View the online memorial for Charles A. Tenander
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Lunenburg
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -