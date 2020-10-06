1/1
Charles B. Morris
Charles B. Morris passed away on September 30, 2020. He was born in Fitchburg on June 20, 1930 a son of the late Forrest and Rachel (Silverstein) Morris.

He leaves his wonderful wife Phyllis (Marquis) Morris of 67 years; three children Debra Johnson and her husband Dean of Westminster, Heidi Brown and her husband Robert of Fitchburg, David Morris and his wife Joanne of Leominster; one sister, Forrestine (Sis) Richard and her husband Jerry of Leominster and one sister in law, Kathy Morris of South Carolina. Charles also leaves seven wonderful grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Forrest Morris.

After graduating from Fitchburg Highschool in 1948 he joined the U.S. Navy and served proudly for four years. He served aboard the U.S.S Adirondack at a naval base in Newfoundland and aboard the U.S.S Krishna. Charles was honorably discharged in 1952 with the good conduct medal and ranking of radio man second class petty officer. He was employed for 32 years at Lolli Manufacturing Co./Delta Molding Co. and retired after the sale of the company as Plant Manager and President.

Charles was a life member of Saint Bernard Parish and a life member of the Fitchburg Lodge of Elks, now Leominster Fitchburg Lodge of Elks. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his wonderful family.

Charles funeral mass will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish @ St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg, MA.

Burial will follow in Saint Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate

Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information (www.masciarelifamilyfuneralhomes.net)

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise from Oct. 6 to Oct. 17, 2020.
