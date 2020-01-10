|
MBTA Trackman
Leominster-Charles David Wynott, 77, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at HealthAlliance Leominster Hospital after an illness.
He leaves his wife of 47 years, Margaret E. "Peg" (Sewell) Wynott; one sister, Charlotte McCarron of Hingham; her children, Maureen Peacock of Rutland, Kathleen Damatin of Braintree, Michael McCarron of Attleboro, James McCarron of Weymouth and John McCarron of Hingham; one sister-in-law, Barbara Vachon of Leominster; her children, Sharon Richard of Shirley, Kristi West of McLean, VA and Stephen Kennedy of Clinton.
He is predeceased by a brother, Richard Wynott in 2006
Charles was born in Boston on January 28, 1942, a son of the late Charles A. and Catherine M. (Dale) Wynott Jr. He was educated in Boston Schools. He worked for the MBTA for 32 years as a trackman. He was a member of the Amalgamated Transit Union and the Carmen's Union 589 in Boston. After his retirement he worked as a courier part time for the Leominster Credit Union.
He was known to his family as a beloved uncle and great uncle, who bestowed love generously and never missed an opportunity to teach his nieces and nephews to be responsible and resilient. He was also the favorite son-in-law as his mother-in-law loved him the best out of all her brood. He was an avid newspaper reader with an unrivaled sense of humor, always making jokes. He was dependable to his friends and family and loved his Boston sports teams. He was larger than life, a strong man who was a doting lover of his cat. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
His funeral mass will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Our Lady of the Lake Church 1400 Main Street, Leominster, MA 01453.
Burial will follow in the St. Bernard Cemetery, Goodrich Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420.
A calling hour will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 10, 2020