Charles H. Doody

Charles H. Doody Obituary
Charles H. Doody of Gardner, MA

GARDNER - Charles H. Doody, 76 of Gardner, MA passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Heywood Hospital, Gardner, MA with his family at his side.

He was the beloved husband of Karen T. (Hanks) Doody and father to Kreg Doody and Kristin Parlman, his children.

At his request there are no planned funeral services or calling hours. Arrangements for burial will be later in the Spring.

More information may be found by visiting our wbsite WWW.LCAFH.COM.

The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing.

Michael S. Alario Director - Owner.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 28, 2019
