Charles L. Dudley

of Westminster



WESTMINSTER - Charles L. Dudley, 80, of Westminster, MA, passed away peacefully Saturday February 16, 2019, in Fitchburg Healthcare.



He was born August 29, 1938, in Malone , New York son of John and Freda (Anderson) Dudley. He lived in Westminster most of his life. Charlie worked as a custodian at Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School for over fifteen years and also was a bus driver for the school before his retirement twenty-two years ago. He also helped out with the school's wrestling team. In his early years in New York he helped train trotter and pace horses and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his so-in-law David.



He is survived by his daughter Theresa "Terri" and his son-in-law David Bourgeault of Fitchburg, MA, his two grandchildren Emily and Adam and several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his wife of fifty-one years, Martha I. (Horan) Dudley in 2017, his three brothers and three sisters.



DUDLEY - A calling hour will be held on Friday February 22, 2019, at the funeral home from 12noon until 1:30pm. All friends and relatives are welcome to attend. Interment will be later in the Spring at St. Bernard's Cemetery.



The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg is directing.



