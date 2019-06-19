|
of Winchendon, formerly of Leominster
WINCHENDON
Charles L. Keller, 81, of Winchendon, formerly of Leominster, died Saturday, June 15, at Gardner Rehabilitation and Nursing.
Charles was born in Leominster on December 20, 1937, son of the late Charles and Elaine (Caisse) Keller Lindsey. Charles loved animals. He was loved and cared for by many over the years including Montachusett Home Care.
He leaves his caregivers with whom he lived, Gerald and Janice LeBlanc. He also leaves his sister, Elizabeth Quiroz of Leominster.
A graveside service will be held, Thursday, June 20, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Florence St., Leominster.
Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster is assisting the family.
