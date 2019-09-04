|
former longtime resident of Townsend
Charles O. LeBlanc, 94, former longtime resident of Townsend, died Thursday morning, August 29, 2019, in the Fitchburg Healthcare Center.
Charles was born in Fitchburg on February 6, 1925, a son of the late Freeman and Eliza (St. Pierre) LeBlanc. He had resided in West Townsend for over 50 years before moving to Pepperell.
He worked throughout his career as a construction laborer. Charles was a proud member of the Laborers Union Local 39. He retired in 1977 from the H.V. Lindberg Construction Company in Fitchburg and had also worked for Medonia and Piermarocchi Construction Companies as well.
Charles was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Townsend and was an avid cribbage player.
His wife and lifelong sweetheart since high school, Helen M. (Arsenault) LeBlanc died in 1989. He leaves a son, Charles J. LeBlanc and his wife Angela of Winchendon; five grandchildren, Linda LeBlanc, Joanne Dennis and her husband Michael, Daniel Crowley, Donald Crowley and his wife Amanda; and Thomas Crowley and his wife Nancy; eight great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; his son-in-law, Timothy Hulecki, and several nephews and nieces.
In addition to his wife he is predeceased by a daughter, Helen M. Hulecki who died in 2018; six brothers and three sisters.
Charles' family would like to express their gratitude to the entire staff at Fitchburg Healthcare, especially those on the second floor, for their compassionate care.
His funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 6, at 11 AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 1 School St. Townsend. Burial will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery in Fitchburg. A calling hour in the church will be held on Friday morning prior to the Mass from 10 to 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd #200, Framingham, MA 01701.
The T.J. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visitwww.andersonfuneral.com
