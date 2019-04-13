of Fitchburg; 91 FITCHBURG Charles P. Rosenthal, 91, resident of Fitchburg, passed away April 12th at the Manor on The Hill.



Charlie was born in Clinton on May 12, 1927 to Charles W. and Nellie (Kelley) Rosenthal. He attended Clinton schools and enlisted in the US Navy where he proudly served his country during WWII until his honorable discharge in 1946. Charlie worked for 39 years at Fitchburg Paper Company.



He was pre-deceased by his wife of 68 years Marie J. (Bernard) Rosenthal. He leaves behind a son Charley Rosenthal and his wife Maureen of Leominster, daughter Jane Kranz and her husband Joe of Bennett, CO, three grandchildren, Karie Ramos of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jonathan Avery of Gardner, MA and Kelly Rosenthal of Sterling, MA, five great-grandchildren, Natalie Avery, Robert Deangelis, Summer Redgreen, Kellianna Echevarria, and Jonathan Avery JR.,four great-great grandchildren, Lillianna, Naviah, Nyla and Naziah. He is also survived by his sister Lorraine Rosenthal of Clinton, and his sister-in-law, Jeannette Bernard of Fitchburg, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a sister Helen Schwartz.



Charlie was a loving and generous person who would do all that he could for his family. He was loved and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Charlie was an avid bridge player, reaching the rank of Master, and for many years he ran the Bridge Club in Westminster. He also loved hunting and fishing, and spent many hours with his nephews and grandchildren sharing his knowledge of the sports he loved. Charlie was a lifetime member of the St. Joseph's Club and the American Legion. Charlie and his wife Marie enjoyed many years of traveling to Florida for the winter, and many trips to Foxwoods. They also traveled to Las Vegas, Colorado, Tennessee, Myrtle Beach and many other places.



His family would like to give special thanks to the Manor on the Hill in Leominster and Notre Dame Hospice, as well as Worcester Home Care for their compassionate care given to Charlie and his family during this most difficult time. Rosenthal Charlie's funeral will be held in the Pieta Chapel at Saint Joseph Cemetery, 486 Clarendon St., Fitchburg at 11:00am on Wednesday, April 17. There are no calling hours. Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements.







