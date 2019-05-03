Charles "Charlie" R. Divoll

LEOMINSTER - Charles "Charlie" R. Divoll, 81 of Leominster passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019 at Fitchburg HealthCare. He will be sadly missed by his family and all that knew him. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 61 years Barbara (MacGregor) Divoll and three sons; Douglas and daughter-in-law Sherry of Leominster, Donald of Leominster, and Andrew and daughter-in-law Shannon of Westminster. He leaves behind six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; Timothy, Katie, Hope, Aaron, Shea, Bridget, Juliana, Charlotte, and Audrey. Also, brothers Bruce Divoll of Pepperell and Jeffrey Divoll of Boston. He was predeceased by his sister Jane Phelps.



Charlie graduated from the Saxton Trade School and went on to become an accomplished self-employed carpenter who was meticulous with his work. He took pride in his work and was known to be able to fix anything. He also worked at Whalom Park and Maki Lumber for several years. Before retiring he worked for Lane management of Lincoln Ma. Charlie served in the National Guard for 8 years and recently received a Peace Time Medal.



Charlie was a loving family man who had many gifts and talents. He was a very kind, and gentle man with a great sense of humor and always made others laugh with his jokes and stories. Over the years he enjoyed attending all events and sports games that his grandchildren participated in. He loved spending time with his loved ones and will be remembered most for his love of trains. He enjoyed giving his grandchildren rides on his recreational train that he had restored and had working in his yard.



DIVOLL - Calling hours will be held Monday, May 6th from 9-10:30 a.m., in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. Followed by a Mass at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 60 West Street, Leominster at 11 am. Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Leominster. The family would like to thank the staff at Fitchburg HealthCare and Beacon Hospice. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Charlie to the . 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.