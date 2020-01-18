|
|
LEOMINSTER
Charlotte Kraemer Chase died on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Rose Monahan Hospice in Worcester. She was born in Clinton, MA, daughter of Carl and Paulina (Schlemmer) Kraemer.
She is survived by a daughter Cynthia Swope of Tennessee; a son David Chase and his wife Kathleen of Worcester; three grandsons and their wives, Patrick & Leah, Matthew & Katie, and Alexander & Laura; three great-grandchildren, Vinny, Haylee and Camryn Chase; and a sister Doris Westby of Pennsylvania. Her husband of 62 years William W. Chase died in 2014.
Charlotte was a graduate of Clinton High School and Fitchburg State College. She taught in Lexington, MA, Townsend, MA, and retired from Ashby Elementary School, where she had been the reading coordinator. She was always an advocate for the students and teachers.
She was also a member of Pilgrim Congregational Church in Leominster.
There are no calling hours and burial will at the convenience of the family. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster is assisting the family.www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 18, 2020