Fitchburg Charlotte L. (LaBonte) Vilandry, 76, passed away in Leominster Hospital on April 21, 2019, after being diagnosed with lung cancer. She was surrounded by her family and friends at the time of her passing.



Charlotte is survived by her children, Raymond H. Vilandry and his husband Patrick Walsh of Peabody, Francis O. Fuhrmann and his wife Gail of Caribou, ME, and Linda Condacurie and her husband Paul of Westfield; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother Harold Adams of Rockland, MA.



She was predeceased by her husband Francis O. Vilandry in 2004.



She was a 1960 graduate of Saint Bernard's Central Catholic High School. Charlotte treasured her time spent with family and will be greatly missed by her numerous loving friends. She often enjoyed reading, crocheting, painting, and doing crossword puzzles. Charlotte, always active, was the president of the tenant's association at her residential building at 50 Day Street. Charlotte's burial will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is assisting the family.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to a .







