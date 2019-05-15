Beloved Daughter, Mother, Grandmother

Ashby - Cherie (Lortie) Deschamps, 49, formerly of Lunenburg, died on Saturday morning, May 11, 2019 in UMass Medical Center, Worcester.

Cherie was born in Springfield, MA, on December 23, 1969 and had lived in the greater Lunenburg area for many years after Gloucester and Cambridge, MA. Cherie especially loved dirt bike riding and outdoor activities such as fishing, scuba diving, gardening and going to the beach with family and friends. She loved spending time with her daughters, talking and laughing and looked forward to watching and playing with her grandson. A graduate of Fitchburg State, she enjoyed a variety of jobs including counseling and assisting her significant others electrical business. She will be remembered for her perseverance, enthusiasm and friendliness. Most of all, Cherie will be remembered for the care and kindness she gave to others.

Cherie is survived by her mother, Melinda (Montos) Lortie and her wife Linda Mariani of Adams, MA; her father, Paul Lortie of Maine; three daughters, Nicole Deschamps and her partner Vam Yang of Gardner, Melissa Deschamps of Charlottesville, VA and Emily Deschamps of Lunenburg; one brother, Jason Lortie and his partner Milli of Westfield, MA; her significant other, Dan Haney of Ashby; one grandson, Logan Yang; two nieces, Baise and Tayne and one nephew, Tatum.

Deschamps - Her funeral will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 3pm in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Ave., Lunenburg. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be held in the funeral home from 2pm until the start of the service.

For more information please visit our website at www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.

John Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert, Funeral Directors. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise from May 15 to May 31, 2019