Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
Cherie J. Maxwell


1966 - 2020
Cherie J. (LeBlanc) Maxwell, 53 of Fitchburg, MA passed away Thursday March 19, 2020 at her residence.

Cherie was born October 26, 1966 in Leominster, MA. She was the daughter of Janice M. (Cormier) MacKenzie and Donald LeBlanc. She was raised in Fitchburg and was a graduate of Fitchburg High School Class of 1984. She worked in food preparation and customer service at the Market Basket Grocery Store Café on Water St. in Fitchburg for past several years. Cherie also worked for several area fundraising organizations. She will be dearly missed by all of her friends and co-workers.

She is survived by her children, Steven Maxwell of Fitchburg, MA, Stacey L. Collins of Orange, MA, Justeen S.L. Courtemanche of Fitchburg, her mother Janice MacKenzie and husband Ty of Venice, Florida, father Donald LeBlanc and his wife Beverly, her brother Christopher LeBlanc of Boxford, MA, step-brother Timothy Machunsky, sisters Hope Cencula in Maryland and Elizabeth McGee of Lunenburg, MA, grandchildren Alexis and Maxx Collins, and her partner for the last 17 years, Jason T. Courtemanche.

Services and Interment will be held privately. The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg, MA is directing.

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2020
