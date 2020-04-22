|
75, Beloved Mother,
Grandmother and Sister
Westminster
Cheryl A. (Christian) Kukta, 75, died Monday, April 20, 2020 at Fitchburg Healthcare after a 5-year battle with Alzheimer's dementia.
She was the wife of 48 years to the late Donald A. "Skip" Kukta who died October 31, 2019.
Cheryl leaves two daughters, Amy Kukta-Gleason and her husband Keith Gleason of Leominster and Karen Kukta and her husband Kurt Hanss of Ayer; two grandchildren, Grace "Gracie" Hanss and Broderick "Brody" Hanss; one brother, Gary Christian of Ashburnham; one sister, Barbara Mangicotti of Fitchburg and several beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by one brother, Richard Christian.
Cheryl was born in Fitchburg, on January 10, 1945 a daughter of the late Elwin and Margaret "Irene" (Viau) Christian. She was a 1963 graduate of St. Bernard's High School. After graduation, she worked at W.T. Grants, where she made many friends and had experiences that fueled her fun stories for years. She especially recalled building strong arms by scooping the hard-frozen ice cream for customers during the summer. In later years, she worked for Mowhawk Wire and Cable in Leominster as a splicer and then in Quality Control. Cheryl was with Mowhawk for close to 30 years. She was known as a very responsible and dedicated worker, who would always step up to the plate and get the job done. She cared deeply for her "work family" and had many fond memories of her time there.
In her younger years, she enjoyed boating and camping with friends and family, especially with her cousins. In her free time, Cheryl loved to do puzzles, play cards, listen to Elvis, and enjoy her "stories" on the television. She enjoyed trying new things and liked to sew, crochet and paint. She also enjoyed visiting fairs, going to the movies, and gambling at casinos, where she could make a small amount of gambling money last for hours and hours.
In her time with friends and family, Cheryl is remembered as a warm and kind person who had a special fondness for helping people and animals, especially cats. She was a very giving person and consistently donated to children's organizations, the Veterans Association and more. Cheryl was always concerned with others and made sure everyone who visited her home was well fed and comfortable. She had a great sense of humor, loved to laugh and tell jokes and to see others be happy. She enjoyed hosting holiday meals and specialized in unique family dishes.
Above all, Cheryl was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was instrumental in the construction of the family home, which she built with her husband in the 1970's. She was always there with a kind word and no-nonsense, pragmatic advice and she was very supportive in her children's endeavors. The births of her grandchildren were some of the happiest days of her life, and she loved nothing more than to spend time with Gracie and Brody, teaching, playing, and caring for them. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.
The time that Cheryl's friends and family got to spend with her was a gift. She will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Cheryl's honor may be made to the Pat Brody Shelter for Cats 499 Northfield Rd, Lunenburg, MA 01462.
In consideration of our current restrictions on gatherings and to preserve the health of others, services for Cheryl will be held privately and her burial will be at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon.
The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA has been entrusted with Cheryl's funeral arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 22, 2020