Chester R. Pauley, 96, of Shirley died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home. His wife of 66 years, Mary Jane (Fitzgerald) Pauley, died April 14, 2020.
He leaves a son, Michael D. Pauley of Shirley; two daughters, Ann Marie Pauley and her husband, Dean Lacoff, of Clinton, Kathleen Gutkowski and her husband, William, of Lowell. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Pauley was born in Brockton, August 30, 1923 a son of George H. and Marguerite (Purcell) Pauley and has resided in Shirley for most of his life. He grew up in Shirley and was a graduate of Ayer High School. He was a talented baseball player, pitching left handed for numerous baseball clubs throughout the region, leading the way to a tryout with the Boston Red Sox.
During WW II Mr. Pauley served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Gherardi. He was a member of the Shirley American Legion and enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the at Westminster Country Club for many years. He also enjoyed travelling with his wife and family. He was a member of St. Anthony's Church as well as its Holy Name Society.
Mr. Pauley worked for the United States Post Office for over 30 years in the Shirley and Ayer offices. For several years he also owned and operated a taxi service in the Fort Devens area.
He was the brother of the late Geraldine P. Hallett, Alice M. Hebert and Frances English all of Shirley.
A Funeral Mass for both Chet and Mary Jane will be celebrated at a date and time to be announced.
The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 31, 2020.