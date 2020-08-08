Christian Allan HazardMay 29, 1953 - July 20, 2020Today, the loved ones of Chris Hazard are saddened to announce his return to the Lord. Christian Allan Hazard passed away on July 20, 2020.Chris was a retired employee of the United States Postal Service. During his life, Chris was revered as the most generous, intelligent, and compassionate beings to have lived. From the time he was a boy, Chris loved flying, robotics, computer sciences, and was driven by a desire to help those in need.There were countless times in his life when Chris would build computers for his nieces and nephews, support the dreams of his family members, make his friends laugh, and advocate for the less fortunate.Both an academic and an autodidact, Chris was a graduate of the Wentworth Institute, Fitchburg State College, and taught courses for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for soon to be released prisoners.Chris spent much of his career at Raytheon, the United States Postal Service, and building radios, flight simulations, and taking care of small reptiles. Above all else, Chris was known for both his smile and ability to make others laugh. He was quite the trickster and is remembered fondly for his sense of humor by two generations of his extended family of cousins, nieces, and nephews.Chris is survived by his older sister Norma (Bloxson), younger brother Colin, and younger sister Colbey (Moore). Through his siblings, he is leaving three generations of nieces and nephews he helped dreams come true. Chris is joined in the afterlife with both his mother and father, Margaret and Walter, and older sister, Lorraine (Chaney).Please join us in celebrating the life that was Christian Hazard and join us in remembering his warm spirit. Rest well, be in power and fly high, Chris.In-PersonMemorial Service will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11 am at the Evergreen Cemetery, 357 Main Street, Leominster, MA* Masks must be worn will have limited seating.Online via Zoom:Topic: My Meeting - Chris's Memorial ServiceTime: Aug 13, 2020 11:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)Meeting ID: 668 417 4193Passcode: inbox colbeymoore@gmail.com BEFORE 11AM for the pass code to view his memorial service online.