Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map

Christina M. Vickrey


1951 - 2020
Christina M. Vickrey Obituary
of Leominster

LEOMINSTER

Christina M. (Sacramone) Vickrey, 68, of Leominster, died peacefully at home with her family by her side, March 7, 2020. She was born May 3, 1951, in Leominster, daughter of the late Rocco and Anna (Marrone) Sacramone. She enjoyed crocheting, spending time with her grandchildren, dancing, and baking. She also loved the ocean.

Christy is survived by her husband of 44 years, Wayne L. Vickrey of Leominster, two daughters; Jennifer A. Vickrey and Melissa M. Hickey, both of Gardner, her grandchildren; Jacob R. Spencer, Megan Melanson and Andrew Griest, four brothers; Rocco "Rocky" Sacramone, Phillip Sacramone, Ralph Sacramone, all of Leominster and Thomas Sacramone of Fitchburg, along with four sisters; Anna LeBlanc, Anita Goguen, Rita Sacramone and Mary Flynn all of Leominster.

She was predeceased by two brothers; Robert Sacramone, Frank Sacramone and two sisters; Theresa Sacramone and Delores Mertes.

Vickrey

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14th, 2020, in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA.

To send a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2020
