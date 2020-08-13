1/1
Christine A. (Hurley) Carbon
1949 - 2020
Christine (Hurley) Carbon passed away on Wednesday, August 12 at her residence. Christine was born on October 28, 1949 in Houma, LA a daughter of Elda (Walker) Hurley and George Hurley Jr. who preceded her in death.

Chris obtained her RN from Charity Hospital School of Nursing and later her BSN from Fitchburg State College. After 15 years of nursing Chris decided to become a Licensed Realtor and worked for over 30 years in the Lunenburg area. Chris retired in 2016 after a very successful career.

Chris is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert "Dick" Carbon, one sister, Elda Hurley Marchive, her husband, Benjamin: their son Benjamin II, his wife Brook and two nieces, Reese and Kendal, as well as numerous relatives and in laws.

She enjoyed gardening and travel and was a kind, generous and a good friend to many. Chris, a true fighter to the end, was a two-time breast cancer survivor, but this liver disease was too much for her frail body.

The Carbon Family would like to express a very sincere thank you to Deb Clark, Mary Jane Shelton and Joanne Zrate for their special care, attention and love during Chris's illness

There are no memorial services planned at this time. Chris requests no flowers or donations. She only asked that you remember her with a beverage or nice meal and a smile. Brandon Funeral Home, Fitchburg is assisting the family.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
