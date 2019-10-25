Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Committal
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Pieta Chapel at St. Joseph's Cemetery
86 Clarendon St.
Fitchburg, MA
View Map
Resources
Christine L. DeBonville


1975 - 2019
Christine L. DeBonville Obituary
of Austin, TX, formerly of Leominster

Leominster

Christine L. DeBonville, 43, of Austin, TX, formerly of Leominster, died October 11, 2019, in Texas. She was born October 22, 1975, in Leominster, MA daughter of Diane (LeBlanc) DeBonville Alger and the late Dennis DeBonville.

She is survived by her mother; Diane (LeBlanc) Alger, of Austin, TX, one son; Dawson Wilson DeBonville and one daughter; Avery Wilson DeBonville, both of Austin, TX, along with aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Dennis DeBonville and her brother, Michael DeBonville.

Christine was an avid Red Sox and New England Patriots fan.

DeBonville

A Committal Service will be held Monday, November 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Pieta Chapel at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 486 Clarendon St., Fitchburg, MA 01420.

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster is directing arrangements.

To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Christine L. DeBonville
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 25, 2019
