Christine (Laakso) Lunetta

of Ashburnham; 74



ASHBURNHAM - Christine (Laakso) Lunetta 74, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on March 3rd after a lengthy illness. Christine, daughter of Leonard H. and Lillian I. (Lahti) Laakso, was born September 6th, 1944 in Leominster MA.



Spending her early years in Ashburnham, Christine graduated in 1963 from Pequannock High School, NJ, and later returned to her hometown of Ashburnham to raise her family. Christine is survived by two daughters, Tami Maki and Tina D'Amico, both of Ashburnham, also a foster daughter, Judy Ouellet of Westminster, brother Dr. Leonard Laakso of West Palm Beach, Florida, and two grandchildren, Rebecca D'Amico and Nicolette D'Amico of Ashburnham. Predeceased by her husband of 44 years Donald I. Lunetta and younger brother Jeffrey Laakso.



Christine will forever be remembered as having an adventurous spirit that enjoyed traveling and a passion for music. Christine was employed for twelve years at the former Digital Equipment Corporation, prior to that she was a school bus driver for Ashburnham. The family would like to sincerely thank her PCA's Judith Fountain and Karen Gravel for their exceptional care and love for her, as well as respite for the family.



There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the charitable organization ASPCA at www.aspca.org, or the Parkinson's association at www.apdaparkinson.org. The Bosk funeral home is assisting the family.