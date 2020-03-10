|
|
of Shirley; 66
SHIRLEY
Christine M. Hanley, 66, of Shirley died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at home.
Christine was born in Boston, January 7, 1954 a daughter of the late Henry P. and Lorraine (Walsh) Hanley.
She leaves her sister, Maureen Quinty Mildram and her husband Doug of Boylston, her nephew, Patrick Quinty of York, ME and her niece, Allison Quinty of Miami, FL.
Christine graduated from The University of Connecticut. She worked as a physical therapist in Braintree, before switching careers to computer science and later worked as a high school teacher.
Chris worked tirelessly in all areas of the ProLife Movement. Chris was the chairwoman of the Fitch-Leominster Chapter of Massachusetts Citizens for Life for many years and served on the Board from 2009-2012. Her heroic efforts in this role included education, contacting legislators, coordinating Rose Drives and attending the annual MCFL Respect Life Walk. Chris was a key player in opposing the Planned Parenthood's facility in Fitchburg. She volunteered at Visitation House in Worcester and the healing ministry, Project Rachel.
Chris had a profound faith in God; she faced her own illness with the same intellectual rigor and courage that she gave to protection of all human life.
Finally, Chris had a special place in her heart for the youth and held a table annually at the Leominster High School Health Fair. Chris touched countless lives and she will be greatly missed.
Hanley
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Anthony's Church, 14 Phoenix St., Shirley. Calling hours are from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM Saturday March 14, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer. Burial will take place on Monday, March 16, at 11AM in the Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Problem Pregnancy, 495 Pleasant St., Worcester, MA 01609.
View the online memorial for Christine M. Hanley
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2020