Loving Mother and GrandmotherFitchburgOn May 16, 2020, Christine Panagiotes passed away peacefully in her home. She was 94 years old. Christine was a devoted mother that embraced every moment with her family. She lived a life of virtue, genuine kindness and generosity. Everyone entering her home left feeling just a little more special. A YiaYia to all, Christine will be profoundly missed. Christine was predeceased by her grandson Tommy. She is survived by her three children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.PanagiotesFuneral services and burial will be held privately.