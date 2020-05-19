Loving Mother and Grandmother
Fitchburg
On May 16, 2020, Christine Panagiotes passed away peacefully in her home. She was 94 years old. Christine was a devoted mother that embraced every moment with her family. She lived a life of virtue, genuine kindness and generosity. Everyone entering her home left feeling just a little more special. A YiaYia to all, Christine will be profoundly missed. Christine was predeceased by her grandson Tommy. She is survived by her three children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Panagiotes
Funeral services and burial will be held privately.
View the online memorial for Christine (Tsounis) Panagiotes
Fitchburg
On May 16, 2020, Christine Panagiotes passed away peacefully in her home. She was 94 years old. Christine was a devoted mother that embraced every moment with her family. She lived a life of virtue, genuine kindness and generosity. Everyone entering her home left feeling just a little more special. A YiaYia to all, Christine will be profoundly missed. Christine was predeceased by her grandson Tommy. She is survived by her three children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Panagiotes
Funeral services and burial will be held privately.
View the online memorial for Christine (Tsounis) Panagiotes
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 19, 2020.