Christine (Tsounis) Panagiotes
1926 - 2020
Loving Mother and Grandmother

Fitchburg

On May 16, 2020, Christine Panagiotes passed away peacefully in her home. She was 94 years old. Christine was a devoted mother that embraced every moment with her family. She lived a life of virtue, genuine kindness and generosity. Everyone entering her home left feeling just a little more special. A YiaYia to all, Christine will be profoundly missed. Christine was predeceased by her grandson Tommy. She is survived by her three children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Panagiotes

Funeral services and burial will be held privately.



View the online memorial for Christine (Tsounis) Panagiotes


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
