Christopher Andrew Gaudet

of Shirley; 54



SHIRLEY - Christopher Andrew Gaudet, 54, of Shirley, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 unexpectedly. Christopher struggled with addition throughout his life. Over the past 11 months it had seemed that he had turned a corner and was making strides to overcome it. But addiction is without prejudice or mercy and those of us who love Chris are devastated that picking up a drug just "one last time" truly became the last time for him.



Chris was born in Leominster, May 9, 1964, a son of Donald Joseph Gaudet and Carol (McMilleon) Gaudet. He was a graduate of Lunenburg High School and worked in construction, primarily in garage door service and installation.



He was loved and is survived by his adored daughter, Chelsea Gaudet of Maui, HI, his mother Carol Gaudet of Lunenburg MA, his long-time life partner, Rosetta West of Shirley MA, his brothers John Gaudet of Whitefish MT and Thomas Gaudet of Rehoboth MA, his sisters, Dawn Gaudet-Logan of Franklin MA, Julie Gaudet of Lunenburg MA, Leslie Clark of New Gloucester, ME; two stepsisters, Tracy L. Lothrop of Concord, NH, Lisa Bergevin of Townsend MA; a stepbrother, Kevin Bergevin of Fitchburg MA and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Joseph Gaudet, stepmother, Brenda (Bergevin) Gaudet, stepbrother, Brian Bergevin, nephew Ian Hartwell, Chelsea's mother, Hollie Walsh, and two beloved pet cats, Little Daughter and Cali the one-eyed Wonder Cat.



Chris loved listening to music, and had a wide variety of tastes. His Spotify playlist included everyone from Led Zeppelin to Nickel Creek to Destiny's Child. He particularly loved the Beatles and John was his favorite. He believed Gladys Knight and Dolly Parton are "national treasures". He also enjoyed classic hard rock, "…REAL country, like Yoakam, and NOT just pop songs sung with southern accents", and he loved the song 'When I Think of You' by Janet Jackson. He enjoyed reading the daily newspapers, listening to WBUR and watching public television on WGBH, WGBX, and WSBE, especially Nature, Masterpiece, and Mystery. He also enjoyed watching TMZ, America This Morning (AKA 'news for insomniacs'), the classic detective shows Columbo and the Rockford Files, true crime shows, Svengoolie, and Amanpour & Company. He was a fan of the Buffalo Bills from back in the Jim Kelly days and rooted for them to win every week…at least when they were not playing the NE Patriots.



Chris will be very much missed by the family and friends who loved him. Those who would like to honor his memory are encouraged to donate to WGBH (https://www.wgbh.org/support/donate) or their local public television station, to WBUR (https://www.wbur.org/support) or their local NPR station, to Sterling Animal Shelter, Inc.; 17 Laurelwood Avenue; Sterling, MA 01564 or any no-kill animal shelter.



GAUDET - A funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 29 at 11 am in Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main Street, Leominster. Funeral arrangements are being made with the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home in Leominster MA. Please visit https://www.richardsonfuneralhome.net/ for information regarding the service or to leave condolences. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 26, 2019