Christopher J. Bedard
of Fitchburg, MA
Christopher J. Bedard of Fitchburg, MA passed away suddenly at HealthAlliance Hospital in Leominster, MA on Wednesday, May 1st 2019. Chris is survived by: his two beautiful children Quinton and Kahlan Bedard; the mother of his children Marianne Bedard; his parents John and Phyllis Bedard; his sister Sharon Bedard; his brother Joseph Bedard and his wife Nina Grieci; two nieces, Jessica and Sarah; and a nephew, Justin. Chris graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Wentworth Institute of Technology, he was employed for the last 13 1/2 years at SynQor in Boxborough, MA. Chris's greatest joy in life was the time he spent with his children.
A funeral memorial mass will be held on Monday, May 20th, 2019 at 11:00 am, at St. Boniface Church, 817 Massachusetts Avenue, Lunenburg, MA 01462. The burial will be private at a later date.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 10, 2019