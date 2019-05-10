Home

Christopher J. Bedard
of Fitchburg, MA

Christopher J. Bedard of Fitchburg, MA passed away suddenly at HealthAlliance Hospital in Leominster, MA on Wednesday, May 1st 2019. Chris is survived by: his two beautiful children Quinton and Kahlan Bedard; the mother of his children Marianne Bedard; his parents John and Phyllis Bedard; his sister Sharon Bedard; his brother Joseph Bedard and his wife Nina Grieci; two nieces, Jessica and Sarah; and a nephew, Justin. Chris graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Wentworth Institute of Technology, he was employed for the last 13 1/2 years at SynQor in Boxborough, MA. Chris's greatest joy in life was the time he spent with his children.

A funeral memorial mass will be held on Monday, May 20th, 2019 at 11:00 am, at St. Boniface Church, 817 Massachusetts Avenue, Lunenburg, MA 01462. The burial will be private at a later date.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 10, 2019
